Net Skeds Bush-Whacked

President George W. Bush's live press conference Tuesday night is wreaking a little last-minute havoc on network prime-time schedules, with Fox's powerhouse American Idol moving this week's performance episode to Wednesday night and the results episode to Thursday.

That Thursday night move will put Idol up against one of the last original episodes of NBC's Friends and CBS's Survivor: All-Stars, making for an extremely competitive hour of television.

All of the Big Four will carry the hour press conference, which necessitated shifts all around.

All Fox is also moving 24 to Sunday at 9 p.m.and double-running That 70s Show on Tuesday night, with Bush's hour press conference starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Depending on the time zone, NBC will air an original Whoopi and repeats of Frasier, Scrubs and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. As a result of the press conference, NBC is postponing the season (and perhaps series) finale of Happy Family until Tuesday, April 20.

On the East Coast, Whoopi will lead into the press conference, followed by Frasier at 9:30 p.m and SVU at 10 p.m. NBC's prime time stays intact on the West Coast, including a double-run of Frasier at 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., while only one episode of Frasier will air in the Mountain time zone.

On CBS, the East Coast lineup will lead into the press conference with Still Standing and lead out of it with King of Queens and Judging Amy.

The West Coast will kick off the night with Navy NCIS, followed by King of Queens and Still Standing (replacing The Guardian) and closing with Judging Amy.

ABC has planned a double-run of 8 Simple Rules, which still will play, but the network may now run different, nonsequential episodes.

