'Net Scam Report Helps Peacock

Dateline’s report on Internet adoption scams helped NBC tie for No. 1 in Sunday-night prime, earning the Peacock network its highest half-hour of the night in its last half-hour (a 2.8 rating/8 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8:30-9).

NBC earned a 2.1/7 for the night, tying with ABC’s 2.1 rating (but 6 share) for its night of reruns (Gray’s Anatomy was its highest-rated repeat at a 2.6/7).

Fox was third for the night with a 1.9/6 for its comedy reruns (Family Guy actually earned the highest half-hour of the night on any network with a 2.9/8).

The WB and UPN scored an 0.7/2 and an 0.4/1, respectively.