Net gains for PBS

PBS.org (www.pbs.org) had its biggest month

ever in October, with a whopping 218 million page views, besting the previous

record by 6 million views and up 84% over October 2001.

Kids shows have been big traffic drivers, says Kevin Dando, director of

education and online communications, as has Ken Burns properties including

Civil War and Lewis & Clark (PBS is showcasing the Burns

library this season).

Also contributing is the influx since September of traffic to sites aimed at

teachers.

America Online apparently gets a share of the credit too.

PBS is in the last year of three-year barter/cross promotion deal in which

AOL promotes the site on its welcome screen and on one of its web

'channels.'