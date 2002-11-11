Net gains for PBS
PBS.org (www.pbs.org) had its biggest month
ever in October, with a whopping 218 million page views, besting the previous
record by 6 million views and up 84% over October 2001.
Kids shows have been big traffic drivers, says Kevin Dando, director of
education and online communications, as has Ken Burns properties including
Civil War and Lewis & Clark (PBS is showcasing the Burns
library this season).
Also contributing is the influx since September of traffic to sites aimed at
teachers.
America Online apparently gets a share of the credit too.
PBS is in the last year of three-year barter/cross promotion deal in which
AOL promotes the site on its welcome screen and on one of its web
'channels.'
