Net execs: Saturday night is important

Despite speculation to the contrary, don't expect the broadcast networks to

stop programming Saturday nights, even if it is the least-viewed night of the

week.

The programming chiefs at both NBC and ABC -- Jeff Zucker and Susan Lyne,

respectively -- said Tuesday morning that they will develop aggressively for the

night once they use up rosters of theatrical films purchased by previous

regimes.

Zucker said he intends to develop scripted shows as aggressively for

Saturday as he did the past year for Sunday night, where the network is finally

(after about 15 years) starting to show some ratings growth. "We made a mistake

not being more aggressive on Saturdays," he added.

Lyne said Saturday continues to be a profitable night despite low

ratings and, therefore, the network wouldn't abandon it.

CBS Entertainment president Nancy Tellem agreed, saying she couldn't foresee

a time when CBS wouldn't program the night. And Fox's Gail Berman noted that Fox

has long had a franchise there -- America's Most Wanted and Cops -- that frequently wins the night. "The challenge is to keep it fresh for the

viewer," she added.

The executives spoke at a "Newsmaker Breakfast" in New York sponsored by

the International Radio & Television Society Foundation. The executives also

said they would continue to explore repurposing until there is conclusive

evidence that it either hurts the core business or that there is no real money

to be made doing it. So far, the jury is still out, they said.

They also said they didn't see TiVo-type machines, that let viewers zap ads,

as a threat to their business. UPN's Dawn Ostroff noted that TiVos are now in a

mere 0.25 percent of the nation's homes. "There is no threat of any sort

[from TiVo] for at least the next five years," Zucker said. "If you have good

programming," he added of viewers, "they will come."