Net company hires WBDC-TVs Nurse

Another one for the Internet brain-drain. WBDC-TV Washington general manager Mike Nurse is leaving the Tribune-owned WB affiliate to become vice president, sales and marketing, for IMAKE, a Bethesda, Md.-based subsidiary of interactive media company 24/7 Media.

Nurse is credited with shepherding the D.C. station through its transition to the WB network and turning it into a local sports player through acquiring rights to the Orioles, Wizards (née Bullets) and Capitals. He will be replaced by Tribune insider Jerry Martin, who previously ran WTIC(TV), the Tribune station in Hartford, Conn.