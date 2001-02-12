Ness urges stability
Some critics say that the government should reopen the 1996 Telecommunications Act, but FCC Commissioner Susan Ness warned last week that major changes now could be harmful. "We now have a level of regulatory certainty in marketplace where capital can be invested, where businesses can develop, where competition can fight in the marketplace. I would like to see a continued level of stability."
