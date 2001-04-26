Ness sets June 1 departure date

FCC Commissioner Susan Ness said Thursday she will leave her post by June 1.

Ness has been serving on a temporary basis since her term expired in June 1999.She has served on the commission seven years. Ness expressed particular thanks to former President Bill Clinton, who appointed her, and former Vice President Al Gore, who let the Clinton Administration's telecommunications policy.

President George Bush has announced plans to nominate three new commissioners: Republicans Kathleen Abernathy and Kevin Martin and Democrat Michael Copps. - Bill McConnell