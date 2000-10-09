Ness nod near?

Hill and FCC sources were confident last week FCC Commissioner Susan Ness' recess appointment is a done deal. Congress is expected to leave town in mid-October, after which the White House plans to give Ness another year in office. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) opposes giving Ness another term and refused to allow her nomination through his committee, but a spokeswoman says "if that's what happens, it's the White House's prerogative."

A Washington attorney also says the deal won't preclude Ness from getting another full term from the next administration. If the new president doesn't want her, she will have to exit once a replacement is confirmed or when her year is up.