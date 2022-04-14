NESN Set To Debut Studio At Fenway Park During Home Opener
By Jon Lafayette published
New facility features window with view of the field
NESN showed of the new studio at Fenway Park that will make its debut Friday when the Red Sox hold their home opener.
The studio is 20 feet by 24 feet and will be the home for NESN’s pre-game and post-game shows for Red Sox home games. It replaces NESN studio on Jersey Street.
The new studio has a large window that looks out at the field. On the opposite wall is a blueprint of Fenway Park produced by NESN’s creative service department.
Another striking feature is a wall on which a five foot high NESN logo is backed by a mural wall made up of 1,968 baseballs and 60 wooden bats.
The fourth wall of the studio is made of clear plexiglass, providing fans with a sneak-peek into the on-air action.
“We are so proud to debut our brand-new NESN studio in conjunction with the 2022 Red Sox home opener,” said Sean McGrail, NESN President and CEO. “It is our top priority to bring unparalleled access and connection to our fanbase, and this new space in the center field concourse of historic Fenway Park will bring our fans closer to the game than ever.”
The fabrication of the anchor desk and the baseball bat and ball mural were produced by Mystic Scenic Studios, Inc. based in Norwood, Mass. ■
