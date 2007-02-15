Neslund Upped to CEO of MindShare North America

Scott Neslund was promoted to CEO of MindShare's North American operations replacing Marc Goldstein, who had held the post since 2002.

Neslund had been managing director of the agency's Chicago office. He'll be responsible for managing a company with over 1,000 employees here and in Canada, which bill over $11 billion a year.Goldstein on Thursday was named to the new post of North American CEO at GroupM, the giant management unit that oversees WPP ad and marketing companies MindShare, Mediaedge:cia, Maxus and MediaCom. He'll share duties there with Rino Scanzoni, currently GroupM's chief investment officer. The announcement came from Irwin Gotlieb, CEO of Group M, the WPP division that encompasses all four of the company's media service units.