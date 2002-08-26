Nelson to pull billboard stunt

In an attempt to grab more of the spotlight from high-profile new talkers

John Walsh and Dr. Phil, comedian Rob Nelson today (Aug. 26) plans to hoist

himself via crane over Los Angeles shopping center The Grove to help raise a

billboard plugging the debut of his syndicated talker, The Rob Nelson

Show.

He's had no experience hanging billboards, but says of the stunt: "I'm no

stranger to grass-roots politics. When you believe in something, you do what it

takes to let people know."

Nelson's show, distributed by Twentieth, is cleared in 95 percent of the

country.