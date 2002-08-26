Trending

Nelson to pull billboard stunt

In an attempt to grab more of the spotlight from high-profile new talkers
John Walsh and Dr. Phil, comedian Rob Nelson today (Aug. 26) plans to hoist
himself via crane over Los Angeles shopping center The Grove to help raise a
billboard plugging the debut of his syndicated talker, The Rob Nelson
Show.

He's had no experience hanging billboards, but says of the stunt: "I'm no
stranger to grass-roots politics. When you believe in something, you do what it
takes to let people know."

Nelson's show, distributed by Twentieth, is cleared in 95 percent of the
country.