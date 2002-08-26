Nelson to pull billboard stunt
In an attempt to grab more of the spotlight from high-profile new talkers
John Walsh and Dr. Phil, comedian Rob Nelson today (Aug. 26) plans to hoist
himself via crane over Los Angeles shopping center The Grove to help raise a
billboard plugging the debut of his syndicated talker, The Rob Nelson
Show.
He's had no experience hanging billboards, but says of the stunt: "I'm no
stranger to grass-roots politics. When you believe in something, you do what it
takes to let people know."
Nelson's show, distributed by Twentieth, is cleared in 95 percent of the
country.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.