Nelson Named WRGB GM

Vincent Nelson has been named vice president and general manager of Freedom Broadcasting's WRGB and WCWN in Albany, N.Y. Nelson has been general sales manager and acting general manager at the pair since June.

"Vince and his entire team have been doing a stellar job of driving the success of the stations and making them the best choice for viewers and advertisers in the Capital Region," said Freedom Broadcasting President Tom Herwitz. "I'm confident this outstanding performance will continue as Vince and his team seek even more ways to serve viewers."

Bob Furlong ran the Freedom stations in Albany before Nelson took over.

Across town, Young Broadcasting named Andy Alford general manager of WTEN earlier this week.

"As the market leader in the Capital Region, CBS6 is committed to giving viewers the local news and information they want, whenever and wherever they want it," said Nelson. "That means broadcasting more local news in HD, streaming every newscast live online at CBS6Albany.com and delivering timely and informative video updates to our growing audience of CBS6 News mobile app users."

Nelson announced that WRGB will add a 4:30 a.m. news Dec. 13.

He has held general manager and sales management positions with TV stations in Duluth, Minn., Parkersburg, W. Va., and Youngstown, Ohio.