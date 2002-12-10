Nelson correction

Trending

Fox's WTTG(TV) Washington, D.C., has not taken Twentieth Television's The Rob Nelson
Show off the air.

The station moved Nelson to 10 a.m. from 3 p.m. and put two episodes
of Paramount's Judge Joe Brown in its place.

Sources expect the low-rated Rob Nelson Show to be canceled, but
currently, it is officially on hiatus.