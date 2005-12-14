Nelson on Board for Mullally Talker

Former Rosie O’Donnell Show producer Corin Nelson has been named executive producer of NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution’s upcoming Megan Mullally Show, which is set for fall 2006.

Nelson, who won five Emmy awards as showrunner for Rosie, joins Mullally following the expiration of an overall development deal at Warner Bros.’ Telepictures, during which she produced several pilots and presentations, including this season’s The Tyra Banks Show.

Nelson also was formerly with VH1, where she created and produced original programming and supervised production of the network’s VH1 Goes Inside.

Mullally has been cleared on several NBC O&O’s, including WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago and KNTV San Francisco. It also has been licensed to KTVK Phoenix, KARE Minneapolis, WISH Indianapolis and WBAL Baltimore.