Neil Patrick Harris To Host Emmys

It’s official: Neil Patrick Harris will host the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards, to be telecast live Sept. 20 on CBS.

The How I Met Your Mother thesp was the front-runner for the gig after his well-received turn as host of CBS’ Tony Awards telecast last month.

“Neil is charming, funny, quick on his feet and very likeable,” said Emmycast exec producer Don Mischer.

Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.