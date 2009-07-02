Neil Patrick Harris to Host Emmys

It should be a "legendary" Emmycast.

Thesp Neil Patrick Harris is in

the midst of cutting a deal with CBS and the Academy of Television Arts

& Sciences to host the 61st annual kudos on Sept. 20. Insiders

cautioned that the deal is not yet completed, but all sides are working

toward setting Harris as this year's Emmycast frontman as soon as

possible.

A CBS rep declined comment late Wednesday.

The How I Met Your Mother star (whose character, Barney Stinson, is known

for his liberal use of superlatives like "legendary" and "awesome") was

a no-brainer of a choice for the Eye after he earned rave reviews as

host of the June 7 Tony Awards, which also aired live on CBS.

Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.