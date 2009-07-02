Neil Patrick Harris to Host Emmys
It should be a "legendary" Emmycast.
Thesp Neil Patrick Harris is in
the midst of cutting a deal with CBS and the Academy of Television Arts
& Sciences to host the 61st annual kudos on Sept. 20. Insiders
cautioned that the deal is not yet completed, but all sides are working
toward setting Harris as this year's Emmycast frontman as soon as
possible.
A CBS rep declined comment late Wednesday.
The How I Met Your Mother star (whose character, Barney Stinson, is known
for his liberal use of superlatives like "legendary" and "awesome") was
a no-brainer of a choice for the Eye after he earned rave reviews as
host of the June 7 Tony Awards, which also aired live on CBS.
Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C's sister publication Variety.
