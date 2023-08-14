Neeraj Khemlani Steps Down at CBS News and Stations

Neeraj Khemlani has stepped away as co-head of CBS News and Stations.

Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations, stepped down August 13. He had taken on the role, with Wendy McMahon holding the same title, in April 2021. He will remain at CBS News in a different role.

Khemlani shared with staffers that he signed a multiplatform deal with the network to develop content, including documentaries, scripted series and books.

“It’s an opportunity that will allow me to write, report and develop stories that I’ve long wanted to pursue,” Khemlani said in an email to staff.

McMahon continues in her role.

Khemlani came to CBS News after a stint as executive VP and deputy group head at Hearst Newspapers. He had joined Hearst in 2009 and had also been president and group head of Hearst Entertainment & Syndication. Khemlani had also held a leadership role at Yahoo!

He began his career as a newspaper reporter. He later shifted to TV, producing for Peter Jennings at ABC News from 1993-1996 and then for Dan Rather, the late Bob Simon and other correspondents from 60 Minutes and 60 Minutes II from 1998 to 2006.

CBS combined CBS News and CBS Television Stations when Khemlani and McMahon were named presidents. The unified division holds CBS News, CBSN and 28 TV stations.

Khemlani and McMahon have focused on getting national and local news on the same page within CBS News and Stations. While many were surprised when Khemlani was named president and co-head, he was seen as a savvy producer with vast experience in investigative journalism, and a hard worker with a high level of respect from colleagues.

In his memo to staff, Khemlani spoke of “a new exciting chapter’ for him at CBS.