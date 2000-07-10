Neel to help Gore

Starting Sept. 1, U.S. Telephone Association President Roy Neel will join former boss Vice President Al Gore's campaign for the presidency. Neel, who will serve as a general campaign adviser, will take a temporary leave of absence from USTA until the end of the campaign in November.

No interim president has been named, although one might be considered, said USTA spokesman David Bolger.

Neel was Gore's White House chief of staff and a top aide during the veep's days as a U.S. senator. He then briefly served as President Clinton's deputy chief of staff, leaving to head USTA in 1993.