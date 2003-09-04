NECN receives 'Gabriel Awards'
New England Cable News has received three "Gabriel Awards" from the Catholic Academy for Communication Arts Professionals, including "Television Station of the Year."
NECN said the award was given in particular for its coverage of the sexual-abuse scandal in the church in the Boston and New England areas.
NECN president and founder Phil Balboni noted that "NECN is the only cable-television station ever to receive this award."
