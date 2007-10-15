NEA, PTA to Unveil TV Education Campaign

Parents and teachers are getting together to launch a new TV education initiative they said could transform the quality of kids' TV.

The PTA, the National Education Association and the National Council of Women's Orgnanizations, among others, including some religious groups, plan to steer parents to groups like the Parents Television Council and Common Sense Media for advice on what shows are appropriate family viewing. For example, the PTC rates family-friendly shows on its Web site.

According to someone familiar with the initiative, the goal is not to condemn programing they don't think is family-friendly -- the PTC has been one of the most active groups in criticizing TV shows both to the public and at the Federal Communications Commission. Instead, he said, they will "shine a light on the best stuff" that isn't getting enough attention in an effort to "change the quality of children’s television in America."

Like what? While he did not want to give away too many details, the source said one show they would be championing is Nick Jr.'s Yo Gabba Gabba.

The groups plan to unveil the initiative Tuesday at a press conference in Washington, D.C.