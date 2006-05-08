NDS Revenues Are Up

NDS, the conditional access and interactive TV software supplier controlled by News Corp., posted solid revenue and income growth for the third quarter of its financial year, which ended March 31.

The U.K.-based firm saw revenues for the quarter jump 18% from last year to $149 million, while revenues for the first nine months were up 9% over the same quarter last year to $446 million.

Operating income for Q3 was up 56% over 2005, to $35 million, and for the first three quarters it enjoyed a 46% jump, to $105 million.

NDS says it has 64 million conditional access "smart cards" in service and that some 38 million digital set-tops worldwide use its software.

In the U.S. market, the company recently closed a deal to provided conditional access to satellite operator SES Americom for its "IP-Prime" IPTV distribution system.