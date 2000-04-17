NDS and NEC team on personalized TV

Conditional-access and interactive TV software supplier NDS has struck a deal with NEC to manufacture a dedicated Personal Digital Recorder (PDR) chip that supports NDS' XTV interactive television system.

The two companies are taking aim at the growing market for hard-disk recorders that allow consumers to customize their viewing.

The NEC PD82885companion chip is designed to support simultaneous record and playback, as well as advanced functions such as enhanced-quality fast forward, rewind and slow motion.