ND Makes Madison Move
Al Zobel, news director at Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.'s WBRE-TV Scranton, Pa., has left to join WKOW-TV Madison, Wis., as news director, replacing Merit Ossian.
Zobel's last day will be Oct. 17; he starts in Madison Oct. 27. He will be replaced temporarily by Paul Stueber, WBRE-TV's managing editor.
Zobel had been news director at both WBRE-TV and WYOU, the latter of which Nexstar operates through a local-services agreement.
Back in July, Nexstar decided to install a news director at each, elevating assistant news director and 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. anchor Frank Andrews, although Zobel said he had still been doing the budget for both stations.
Zobel is hoping for a general manager career track. He says there have been no promises from his new employer, "but Nexstar has made it known that it probably wouldn't happen here."
