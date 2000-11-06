ND Madison Switches Coasts

WNBC-TV New York News Director Paula Madison is the new president and general manager of KNBC-TV, NBC's Los Angeles station, effective immediately, the station said. She will report to NBC Television Stations President Jay Ireland.

Madison joined the New York station as assistant news director in 1989 and became news director in 1996. Earlier this year, she was named vice president of diversity for all of NBC and will continue in that position. Earlier, she had been executive news director at KHOU-TV Houston.

Wnbc has been No. 1 in local newscasts for a year.



