ND is grand marshal

It's not unusual see a broadcaster leading a parade, but it's usually a high-profile anchor or reporter. This year, a news director leads Columbia, Pa's United Veterans Council's Memorial Day parade, hosted by the Paul Revere Leber American Legion Post 372.

Ed Wickenheiser has been news director at WGAL(TV) Harrisburg-Lancaster, Pa., for 21 years and has an even longer relationship with the Marine Corps: on active and reserve duty going back to the 1950s and lasting through the Gulf War.

"I've lived here all my life," he said. "It's a community of about 10,000 people, and there are five veterans organizations in town. That tells you something. This is a very humbling experience. I will be eternally grateful to lead off the parade."