nCUBE, Celerity team on servers

Video server supplier nCUBE Corp., Foster City, Calif., will provide streaming-media systems to set-top and server manufacturer Celerity Systems, Knoxville, Tenn., for integration into end-to-end digital systems. nCUBE will also manufacture on an OEM basis Celerity's CTL 9500 video server.

The companies expect to integrate Celerity's T 6000 digital set-top with nCUBE streaming servers and Oracle's Video Server software within the next few weeks.