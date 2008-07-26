NCTA's Vest Joins Time Warner
Steve Vest, senior VP at the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, is joining Time Warner as senior VP for global public policy, based in Washington, D.C. Vest will join the company Sept. 2, replacing Gail MacKinnon, who is moving over to Time Warner Cable as executive VP and chief government relations officer.
