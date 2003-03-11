NCTA's Turner tapped for Homeland post

Department of Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge has recruited Pam Turner,

senior vice president of government relations for the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association, as his new assistant secretary for legislative

affairs.

The NCTA got wind of the possible appointment over the weekend, and Turner talked

with senior staff Monday in advance of Monday afternoon's announcement.

The NCTA is becoming a regular farm club for assistant secretaries. Victoria

Clarke, assistant secretary of defense, public affairs, was an executive with

the cable trade group in the mid 1990s.