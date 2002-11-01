NCTA wants technical papers
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has put out a call
for technical papers for its National Show June 8 through 11 in Chicago.
Written proposals are due Dec. 16, and they will be judged by an NCTA engineering
committee panel.
The proposal submission form can be found at www.ncta.com.
