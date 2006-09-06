NCTA Tops TV Contributors

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association is the top campaign contributor in the TV/Movie/Music category in the 2006 election cycle at $1,366,694 through the beginning of August, with the majority of that, 58%, going to Republicans.

In fact, the big media companies vary widely as to political preference when it comes to contributions from PACS (political action committees) and individuals.

Second on the list is Time Warner at $1,202,502, but with the large majority of that, 71%, going to Democrats.

Rounding out the top five are Comcast at $1,116,292 (52% to Democrats), followed by Clear Channel at $599,179 (62% to Republicans [initially, B&C incorrectly attributed the figure to Democrats]), and the National Association of Broadcasters $589,420, with 68% going to Republicans).

At NBC parent GE, 81% of their $218,896 went to Democrats, while Fox parent News Corp. also gave a slight majority (56%) of its $411,200 to Dems.

The top media money-getter among the candidates was Hillary Clinton at $530,738 by a wide margin. In second was Senator Ted Kennedy at $206,950, and Bill Nelson at $197,369.