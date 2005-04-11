NCTA TECH WATCH

SET-TOP TRENDS

Interactive television, digital video recording (DVR) and home

networking were all the rage at the NCTA National Show in San Francisco last

week. Here is a look at some of the top announcements:

New and improved DVR functionality continues to be a trend, with

Gemstar-TV Guide rolling out a feature that will let users who also have the

Gemstar-TV Guide's i-Guide interactive programming guide to program their DVR

via cellphone. They'll also be able to check schedules and even download

TV-related ring tones, wallpaper and video sneak peeks of shows.

Digeo took the wraps off Moxi Mini, a low-cost digital set-top box

designed for use on secondary TV sets. It ties into the larger, more expensive

DVR box and enables sets in other rooms to access DVR-stored content, VOD and

even games.

Samsung is also getting into the DVR market, signing a deal to help

build next-generation Digeo boxes, giving Digeo big-time manufacturing

capability to compete with companies like Scientific-Atlanta and Motorola.

Speaking of Scientific-Atlanta, the company rolled out the MCP-100, a

box that combines multi-tuner HD DVR functions and multi-room connectivity with

DVD burning (at standard-definition resolution).

Pace also gave attendees a look at a next-generation box, the Tahoe HD

DVR, which will incorporate Sonic Solutions' DVD-burning technology (Sonic is

the leading provider of DVD-burning software).

Seagate, which makes DVR hard drives that sit inside the boxes,

unveiled add-on DVR storage units with a capacity up to 400GB. Such add-ons,

which will make it possible for subscribers to offload content for long-term

storage, hold the promise of becoming a huge market.

GAME PLAY

Gaming also made its share of news at the show. Later this quarter,

Time Warner Cable will make a subscription-based games channel available to

customers (first up is Columbia, S.C., before nationwide roll-out). It will

mark the U.S. debut for interactive-game publisher Visiware and include eight

games rotated regularly, with new games added each month.

If you don't have room for a pool table, Buzztime Entertainment

brings you Buzztime Billiards, a digital-cable application that allows

subscribers to play against other subscribers in real-time. Look for

demonstrations at your local bar.

And Cablevision, whose iO system has led the way in gaming, rolled out

a new model for Tetris and

Asteroids addicts: letting subscribers pay

$1.95 for 24 hours of unlimited play. Other games will be added soon by Pixel

Play, a new company that is a partner in the initiative.