NCTA tech papers due in December
Cable industry officials wishing to present technical papers at the
National Cable and Telecommunications Association convention in May must submit
presentation summaries to the trade group by Dec. 10.
Entries will be judged by a panel of the NCTA
Engineering Committee.
Product pitches and previously published works will not be considered.
Multiple entries from a system, manufacturer or individual are acceptable.
Selected authors must create camera-ready manuscripts by March 4, 2002 and will give a 15- to 20-minute oral presentation at Cable 2000. - Bill McConnell
