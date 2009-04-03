NCTA In Support of Creation of National Cybersecurity Advisor Post

NCTA has come out firmly in support of a new cybersecurity bill just introduced by Senators Jay Rockefeller (D-WVA) and Olympia Snowe (R-ME).

"We strongly support the creation of the Office of the National Cybersecurity Advisor," said NCTA president Kyle McSlarrow, "and applaud Senators Rockefeller and Snowe for introducing this important legislation that addresses the critical issues of how we can protect our nation's cybersecurity. As the nation's leading broadband industry, we look forward to participating in a constructive dialogue about how we can maintain a safe and secure Internet."

Among other things, the bill would create a cybersecurity czar, actually a National Cybersecurity Advisor in the Executive Office of the President. He would report directly to President Obama, coordinating with government and industry.

In announcing the bill, Snowe's office said the goal was to extend the same kind of protection the government accords its own networks to private companies involved in critical infrastructure, including telecommunications.