NCTA steps up fight vs. broadband restrictions

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is asking the Federal

Communications Commission to dismiss calls for what could be described as "open-access lite."

After the repeated failures to win access rules requiring cable companies to

open their high-speed Internet platforms to rival Internet-service providers, supporters of the idea

have switched to demanding "anti-discrimination" rules that would prevent cable

companies from restricting access to unaffiliated Web content.

But the NCTA, in a letter to FCC commissioners Tuesday, said government

anti-discrimination rules would entangle operators in regulatory disputes and

encourage cable's rivals to exploit the rules and "hobble" operators.

"Cable operators offer subscribers unrestricted access to Internet content

and the ability to run applications of their choice because customers demand

those capabilities," the trade group said.

The NCTA appeal was in response to the Microsoft Corp.- and The Walt Disney Co.-led Coalition of

Broadband Users and Innovators, formed in November to fight for

anti-discrimination rules.

Other coalition members include eBay Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Computer Inc. and public-advocacy group Media Access Project.

To spur the debate, Amazon.com has submitted a plan calling for cable

companies and other infrastructure owners to be barred from impairing consumer

access to Internet content or sites.

Internet providers carried by the network owner, however, could impose

impairments so long as the network is also open to three or more unaffiliated

Internet-access providers.

If the network owner chooses not to open its network to other Internet

providers, then it would be barred from impairing consumer access.

The idea has not been endorsed by other coalition members, and the NCTA didn't

address Amazon.com's plan specifically.

Still, opposition to Amazon.com's appeal for regulation is implied, NCTA

spokesman Rob Stoddard said.

Separately Tuesday, the NCTA urged the federal appeals court in San Francisco to

endorse the FCC's designation of cable-modem service as an "information

service," which gives the commission authority to shield the business from

telephone-style access obligations.

The FCC's classification was appealed by consumer groups.