NCTA settles on `digital' theme
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has settled on
"Leading the Digital Revolution" as the theme for the National Show June 8 through 11 in Chicago.
NCTA president Robert Sachs cited cable's $65 billion investment in digital
plant as an example of how serious the industry is about rolling out digital
service.
The trade group has also launched a convention Web site at www.thenationalshow.com.
