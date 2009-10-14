NCTA Sets 2010 Cable Show For L.A.
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association said Wednesday that its 2010 Cable Show will be held in Los Angeles May 11-13.
The convention will be co-chaired by Showtime Chairman Matthew Blank and Time Warner Cable Chairman Glenn Britt.
The convention will split its time between the L.A. Convention Center and the adjacent Nokia Theater. It is the first time the show has been in L.A. since 1996.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.