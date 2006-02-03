NCTA Sells Success

“Cable: A Great American Success Story” will be the theme of this year’s National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA) National Show, to be held April 9-11 at the Georgia World Conference Center (it had to be moved from New Orleans).

The slogan, which will also be used in a multimedia advertising campaign, is intended to push cable as “a broadband powerhouse that has changed the way consumers view television, use the Internet and make telephone calls,” according to the NCTA, which is facing increasing competition from the way telcos deliver TV, phone and Internet.

NCTA also confirmed a slate of speakers for the general sessions at the 2006 National Show, its 55th annual convention.

Highlights include Dick Parsons, chairman & CEO, Time Warner, Inc.; Brian Roberts, chairman & CEO, Comcast Corporation: David Edmonson, president & CEO, RadioShack; Gary Forsee, president & CEO, Sprint Nextel; and author Malcolm Gladwell.

Exhibit space has topped last year's show in San Francisco, according to NCTA.

That includes three new pavillions: the “Cable [video] Game Arena”; VoiceNET, showcasing voice services; and BizNET, featuring business services and sponsored by CTAM.