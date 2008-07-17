NCTA Saluted for Fighting Internet Child Pornography

Plaudits for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's agreement to try to limit access to child porn continued to come over the electronic transom Thursday.

“I am delighted to hear that the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (NCTA), the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) have agreed to help reduce the proliferation of child pornography online," Federal Communications Commission member Robert McDowell said. "Today's agreement will provide cable broadband-service providers with the tools necessary to protect our children from online predators.”

Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska), who has pushed online providers and broadcasters to better police their content for the sake of kids, said in a statement, “This agreement is an important step in combating online child pornography and I commend the groups involved for fighting against its spread across the Internet. There is still more that government and industry can do together to protect children online, including education about proper online behavior and how to avoid viewing illicit material.”

Also on the Senate side but from the other side of the aisle, Arkansas Democrat Mark Pryor put his hands together: "I applaud the cable industry … I have been a long-standing and ardent advocate for protecting children online and believe that reducing the proliferation of this offensive material is a positive step forward."