NCTA publishes emergency alert guide

In response to heightened security concerns generated by the Sept. 11 attacks, the National Cable Telecommunications Association the week released its new handbook detailing cable operators' obligations to the Emergency Alert System.

The handbook details EAS requirements by system size, testing requirements, and for small systems that have not yet installed EAS files, lays out installation deadlines.

"Cable systems have played a vital role in the dissemination of emergency information to their customers, particularly in severe weather and disaster-related emergencies," said NCTA President & CEO Robert Sachs.