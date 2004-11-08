NCTA Promotes Two

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has promoted two executives to senior vice president: Jill Luckett, VP, program-network policy; and William Check, VP, science and technology.

Luckett has been the lead executive at the association on key legislative issues including digital carriage issues and a la carte pricing. Both issues have been much in the spotlight given the pressure on the FCC to come up with digital rules of the road and pressure from Congress for a la carte cable programming as a perceived check on cable prices and a way to combat indecency by giving viewers more control of their channel lineups.

Check led NCTA's efforts in the "plug-and-play" agreement struck with the consumer electronics industry in 2002 after years of discussion between Cable Television Laboratories Inc., the cable industry’s research-and-development arm, and the Consumer Electronics Association. The agreement sets standards, including copy-protection, for cable-ready DTV sets.

