NCTA preps for one-stop shopping

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association expects fewer attendees and exhibitors at next month's National Show in New Orleans, but conference organizers said they have tailored the convention to

that new reality.

"We paid great attention to expense management," said Maggie Wilderotter,

chair of the NCTA's convention committee and president of Wink Communications Inc., at a

luncheon with the press Tuesday.

"Our members said they wanted to control costs but still enjoy high-profile

exhibits," she added.

To accomplish that task, Wilderotter said, everything will be on the show

floor, including executive suites, panels and the press room.

That will give exhibitors maximum exposure to show attendees.

"It is a creative way to let our exhibitors downsize while still having a

presence at the show," she said.

NCTA president Robert Sachs said he expects attendance to be down from last

year's show in Chicago, which numbered around 24,000, but he wouldn't pin down just

how down it would be.

Star attractions at this year's event include keynote speeches from House

Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Federal Communications Commission chairman

Michael Powell, as well as panel discussions on broadband development, the state of the

industry, cable's financial position and programming.