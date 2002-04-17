NCTA preps for one-stop shopping
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association expects fewer attendees and exhibitors at next month's National Show in New Orleans, but conference organizers said they have tailored the convention to
that new reality.
"We paid great attention to expense management," said Maggie Wilderotter,
chair of the NCTA's convention committee and president of Wink Communications Inc., at a
luncheon with the press Tuesday.
"Our members said they wanted to control costs but still enjoy high-profile
exhibits," she added.
To accomplish that task, Wilderotter said, everything will be on the show
floor, including executive suites, panels and the press room.
That will give exhibitors maximum exposure to show attendees.
"It is a creative way to let our exhibitors downsize while still having a
presence at the show," she said.
NCTA president Robert Sachs said he expects attendance to be down from last
year's show in Chicago, which numbered around 24,000, but he wouldn't pin down just
how down it would be.
Star attractions at this year's event include keynote speeches from House
Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Federal Communications Commission chairman
Michael Powell, as well as panel discussions on broadband development, the state of the
industry, cable's financial position and programming.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.