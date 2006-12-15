NCTA Opposes Two-Tiered Franchise Relief

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association says it supports streamlining the video franchise process but wants to make sure the relief is accorded equitably.



"The cable industry supports efforts to streamline the local franchising process; however, we continue to maintain that any regulatory relief must treat all providers equally and not create a two-tiered regulatory structure," said NCTA spokesman Brian Dietz.



That was in response to the FCC's scheduling of a vote on franchise reforms at its Dec. 20 meeting.



"The current record at the FCC shows that the large telephone companies have not encountered any difficulty in obtaining franchises, and the telephone companies themselves have declared to Wall Street that the franchising process is not holding back their deployment of video service," said Dietz.