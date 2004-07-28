NCTA: Now Hiring

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association named Robert Miron and Decker Anstrom to co-chair a committee that will seek a replacement for exiting president Robert Sachs.

Miron is chairman and CEO of Advance/Newhouse Communications. Anstrom is president and COO of Landmark Communications Inc. The two were appointed by Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt, who serves as the chairman of NCTA’s board of directors.

"Our goal is for the committee to conduct a thorough search on the Board’s behalf and ensure a seamless transition of leadership at NCTA," said Britt in a statement. He declined to set a timeframe for the search process.

Other committee appointees include: A&E Television President and CEO Nick Davatzes, GCI Cable President Ron Duncan, Cox Communications President and CEO Jim Robbins, Comcast Corporation President and CEO Brian Roberts, Insight Communications Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Willner, and Britt.

Sachs, who has served as NCTA’s president and CEO since 1999, announced that he would not seek an extension of his contract last month. He will remain in his position until a replacement can be found.