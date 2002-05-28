NCTA, NAMIC send six to Harvard
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association, in association with
the National Association of Minorities in Communications, has given out its 2002
scholarships to Harvard's Executive Management Program.
The six winners are Veronica Hutchinson, vice president of programming
management, Black Entertainment Television; Ziba Kaboli, director, affiliate
relations, Courtroom Television Network; Daphne Leroy, director, affiliate
marketing, MTV: Music Television; Harold Lewis, director of corporate
development, The Weather Channel; Juliet Randall, director, corporate marketing
and product management, AT&T Broadband; and Leveto Squalls, regional
director, ESPN.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.