NCTA, NAMIC send six to Harvard

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association, in association with

the National Association of Minorities in Communications, has given out its 2002

scholarships to Harvard's Executive Management Program.

The six winners are Veronica Hutchinson, vice president of programming

management, Black Entertainment Television; Ziba Kaboli, director, affiliate

relations, Courtroom Television Network; Daphne Leroy, director, affiliate

marketing, MTV: Music Television; Harold Lewis, director of corporate

development, The Weather Channel; Juliet Randall, director, corporate marketing

and product management, AT&T Broadband; and Leveto Squalls, regional

director, ESPN.