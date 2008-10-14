NCTA Names Two Execs

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has named two new VP’s in its government affairs department, one a former Democratic Hill staffer, the other a former Republican staffer.

Daphna Peled (CQ) had most recently been senior VP, senior counsel at the Motion Picture Association of America. Before that, she was legislative counsel to Senator Byron Dorgan (D-ND), and had also worked for Rep. Bart Stupak (D-MI). Dorgan is that consolidation critic who has pushed Congress to block FCC media ownership changes. Stupak heads the House Government Oversight committee that conducted the just-completed investigation into FCC procedures.

Lon Goldstein is returning to NCTA from Merrill Lynch, where he had been director of government relations since June 2008. Goldstein's resume includes T Mobile, the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association, and work for former Rep. Dick Zimmer (R-NJ).