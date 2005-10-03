NCTA Moves Convention to Atlanta

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has decided to move its 2006 convention from New Orleans to Atlanta.

It will have to move up the dates from May to early April (April 9-11).

The 2007 show wlll be in Las Vegas, but NCTA pledged to return to New Orleans in 2008.

NCTA's McSlarrow said the decision to pull out of the flood-ravaged city came after discussions with city leaders about the town's readiness.

Exhibit space assignments, which had been on hold since Hurricane Katrina, will begin at the end of this month.