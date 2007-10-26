NCTA Matches Hope with Dollars

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association's Cable Hope Fund will do more than just act as a clearinghouse for cable-industry donations for Southern California fire victims.

In addition to collecting money and getting it to the relevant charities and aid organizations, the NCTA said Friday that it would match any contributions from NCTA employees up to $1,000 per person.

Donations to the Cable Hope Fund -- launched in the wake of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita -- can be sent to NCTA, 25 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Suite 100, Washington, D.C., 20001, or via credit card through the Cable Hope Fund Web site.