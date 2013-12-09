NCTA Launches Online Image Campaign

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has launched an online campaign, The Hole Saga, promoting the value of its video and broadband offerings by suggesting life is literally incomplete without it.

The campaign consists of a Web site with video--also posted on YouTube--featuring four interactive scenarios focusing on the possible negative consequences of not being connected to cable, using the image of someone with a hole in their middle--like a human doughnut.

The four scenarios feature a bicyclist, ditsy young vacationer, skin diver, and mountain man-type camper. The campaign definitely has an online edge. For example, "Sheet Hole" is the title for the scenario where the vacationer is in a fleabag hotel because she did not have access to the cable broadband service that would have revealed a "no star" rating.

For each of the four, there is an alternative scenario for a different outcome if each had had cable service.

An NCTA spokesperson called it a "limited-run digital campaign." GMMB produced the creative.

To check out the campaign and either free or doom the participants to various undesired fates with the click of a mouse. Go here.