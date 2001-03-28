NCTA lauds local programming

Cable took a page from broadcasters' book on Wednesday, handing out awards to cable systems and regional networks with the best local programming.

"The cable industry's support of quality, local and regional programming is a feature that has long set us apart from the competition," said NCTA President Robert Sachs, who helped host NCTA's Community Spirit Awards. Cox Communications Louisiana in New Orleans took home the prize for large cable operators, with local programming that focuses both on New Orleans night life and cultural and educational issues.

Comcast Cable Communications of Southfield, Mich., won for medium-sized cable operators serving between 50,000 and 150,000 customers, and Sunflower Cablevision in Lawrence, Kansas, received the award for small systems with 50,000 or less customers.

On the regional side, the panel of volunteer judges rated New England Cable News in Newton, Mass., the best at news. Comcast SportsNet in Philadelphia, Pa., took home the trophy for its sports coverage, and the panel voted Rainbow Media's The MetroChannels in New York, N.Y., tops in public affairs programming.

- Paige Albiniak