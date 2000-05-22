NCTA joins FCC on recruiting rules

The cable companies are endorsing the government's new equal-employment-recruiting rules, and the industry's trade group last week asked federal judges to let it weigh in officially as a "friend of the court" in the FCC's defense against a court challenge by broadcasters.

"NCTA believes the rules would be beneficial to the industries, won't cause a substantial burden and won't require the industries to make preferential hiring decisions," as broadcasters allege, the organization said.

A group of state broadcasters argued that the rules would burden them with too much paperwork.

At the same time, they maintained that the rules are so murky that stations will never be sure if their outreach efforts are sufficient to meet the government mandate to actively solicit minorities and women for job openings.